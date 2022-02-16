Helmet must for children under four

Safety harness too required on rides.

A year from now, a safety harness and helmet will be compulsory for all children under the age of four riding pillion on a two-wheeler. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification on February 15 to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, making the two safety equipment mandatory for children between the age of nine months and four years. The new rule comes into force one year after the notification. The rules already provide for every person above the age of four to wear a protective headgear while on a two-wheeler. While travelling in a car, a child under 14 has to be secured by a seatbelt or a child restraint system.

The notification says the safety harness will have a vest worn by a child, and a strap worn by the driver. The latest amendment also restricts the speed of two wheelers carrying such children to 40 kmph. Over 2,700 children below the age of 14 and over 14,000 children below the age of 18 died in road accidents in 2020. As many as 5,868 people died near schools or educational institutions, according to government data. “The road is full of uncertainties, and children are often exposed to multiple risks — while commuting to schools, in private vehicles, as pedestrians and in public transport. The most common cause of death among children is unintentional injury and the most common cause of unintentional injury is often road crashes. The new legislation mandating harnesses, child helmets, and lower speed limits for children, is a major step towards child road safety. However effective implementation of the law is required to save the lives of children across the country,” said Piyush Tewari, Founder & CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation.