Top news of the day: Putin critic Navalny reported dead in jail, world leaders blame Kremlin; I-T tribunal allows Congress to operate bank accounts hours after party announces they were frozen, and more

February 16, 2024

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny reported dead; Western leaders blame Kremlin

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most famous opposition leader, died on February 16 after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said. Navalny had been behind bars since January 2021 when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

I-T department freezes bank accounts of Congress, Youth Congress; party approaches appellate tribunal

Barely an hour after the Congress party announced on February 16 that 11 of its bank accounts (9 of Congress and 2 of Youth Congress) had been frozen by the income tax (I-T) department, the income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) allowed the party to operate its bank accounts for now. The party’s prayer for an interim relief would be heard next Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken told the media that four banks accounts of Indian National Congress and the bank account of Indian Youth Congress had been frozen by the I-T department.

Farmers protest, SKM bandh call | Buses stay off roads in Punjab, farmers stage dharnas at toll plazas in Haryana

Commuters in Punjab faced inconvenience on Friday as buses stayed off the roads in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ to press the government to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP. Meanwhile, Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala, a day after talks between Union Ministers and farmer leaders remained inconclusive.

Hemant Soren’s brother Basant, seven others join Jharkhand Cabinet

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expanded his cabinet on February 16. Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath at Raj Bhavan. A total of eight MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Minister out of which five are from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and three from Congress. Rameshwar Uranv, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh of Congress, Mithilesh Thakur, Deepak Barua, Basant Soren, Hafizul Hasan and Bebi Devi of JMM took the oath. First time Minister Basant Soren is the son of JMM president Shibu Soren and younger brother of former CM Hemant Soren who is currently in jail in connection with money laundering case.

Everyone leaving Congress as it’s trapped in vicious circle of nepotism: Narendra Modi

“The Congress has only one agenda — oppose Modi. They spread such things against Modi which can divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious cycle of dynastic politics. Today, everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there,” PM Modi said while virtually addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan’ event in Jaipur.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in hospital, will not join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it enters U.P.

“I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh. But due to an illness, I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the Yatra as soon as I feel better. Till then, I give my best wishes to all the Yatris — my dear brother and my colleagues from Uttar Pradesh, who are diligently preparing for the journey — reaching Chandauli-Banaras,” the Congress leader said in a post in Hindi on X.

French journalist says leaving India after expulsion threat

Vanessa Dougnac, a contributor to several French-language publications including the weekly magazine Le Point, had worked in India for 23 years. The Home Ministry sent her a notice last month saying that her work was “inimical” to national interests and said it had provisionally decided to cancel her permanent residency. “Leaving is not my choice,” Ms. Dougnac said in a statement announcing her departure.

U.K. bye-election results deliver double blow for PM Rishi Sunak

These are the 9th and 10th bye-election defeats for the Conservative government since the 2019 U.K. general election.

RBI gives 15 more days till March 15 to Paytm Payments Bank to stop transactions

The RBI said this is being done keeping in view the interest of customers (including merchants) of PPBL who may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements and the larger public interest.

Ashwin becomes 2nd Indian to take 500 Test wickets

The 37-year-old reached the milestone on day two of the third Test against England at Rajkot.

