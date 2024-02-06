February 06, 2024 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST

Chandigarh poll incident mockery of democracy: SC

The Supreme Court gave the BJP victory at Chandigarh mayoral elections a jolt, threatening to order fresh elections after a video played in the open courtroom on Monday showed the Returning Officer “obviously defacing” ballot papers, while taking stealthy glances at the camera overhead like a “fugitive”.

Interview | ‘Rigid, statutory fiscal targets are getting discredited globally,’ says Finance Secretary

The White Paper on the economy’s mismanagement prior to 2014 and the transition since then, promised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the interim Budget, is expected to be tabled in this session of Parliament, Mr. Somanathan, who heads the panel reviewing the National Pension System for government employees, said. Deliberations are on and they had already consulted States and Central government staff associations, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Shakti' display at Grammys: Five Indians bag awards, Zakir Hussain gets three

Shakti, a fusion music group comprising tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Shankar Mahadevan, has won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for “This Moment”The album features founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Hussain, Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

BJP MP Satya Pal Singh bats for christening India as ‘Bharat’, Opposition members raise pertinent issues

The name of the country should be changed from India to Bharat as it was time to end all signs of “slavery”, BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, Satya Pal Singh, said in the Lok Sabha on Monday, while participating in the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address.

PM Modi to address last edition of Rozgar Mela before polls on February 12

The last edition of Rozgar Mela before the 2024 general elections are announced will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in Central government offices.

Bill to check cheating in govt. recruitment exams tabled in Lok Sabha

The Centre introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to check malpractices and organised cheating in government recruitment exams, proposing a minimum of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore, for persons and organisations indulging in such illegal practices.

Parliament proceedings | Opposition raises breach of federal principles in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed attacks and counter-attacks by the Opposition and treasury benches over issues such as unemployment, “breach” of federal principles and communal divisions during the debate on motion of thanks to President’s address to the joint session of Parliament.

Fresh application in court for ASI survey of all the remaining cellars in Gyanvapi mosque

Days after a district court allowed puja inside one of the cellars of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, a Hindu plaintiff on Monday moved a fresh application before the court, seeking that directions be given to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a thorough survey of the remaining cellars inside the disputed structure.

King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on February 5. Less than 18 months into his reign, the 75-year-old monarch will suspend public duties but will continue with state business, and won’t be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.

Sri Lankan Opposition member meets Jaishankar, Doval

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of Sri Lanka’s leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front), is heading a delegation of his party-led National People’s Power [NPP] alliance to India on a five-day, three-city visit, covering New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Yemen's presidential council sacks the Prime Minister

Yemen’s internationally recognised presidential council on Feb. 5 sacked the Prime Minister in an unexpected move that comes at a time when a U.S.-led coalition has been striking targets of the government’s rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

IND vs ENG second Test | Team effort got us over the line: Dravid

India on Monday scored one of its finest wins in recent times, against a quality opposition that prides on its fearless brand of cricket. That too, after losing the first Test despite taking a first-innings lead of 190.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.