Year in Review | Landmark judgments by Indian courts in 2022

December 29, 2022 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

Year in Review is an attempt to show the events that marked the year 2022. Here are some of the key verdicts on reservations, women’s rights, religious freedoms, and equality delivered in India this year.

The Supreme Court has delivered 1,264 judgements in this year, which includes several key rulings on women’s rights, equality, reservation, religious freedom, and personal liberty. Take a look at some of those historic judgements delivered in 2022. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics judiciary (system of justice) / sexual assault & rape / justice and rights

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.