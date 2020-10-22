Tri-Service synergy visible in response to recent events: Navy Chief

NEW DELHI

Navy has been on high operational alert since the stand-off began with China in May

Tri-Service synergy and coordination has “peaked” with the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as was visibly demonstrated in the joint response of the three Services to recent events, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday.

The Navy had been on high operational alert and was keeping a close watch on movements in the Indian Ocean since the stand-off began with China in May along the disputed boundary in Eastern Ladakh.

“Giving an overview of the prevailing security situation, he stated that the Navy would continue maintaining a high-tempo of operations in coming months,” the Navy quoted Adm. Singh as saying while reviewing the operational preparedness and combat-readiness of the Navy’s principal combatants.

Adm. Singh visited the Karwar naval base and embarked on the Carrier Battle Group, comprising INS Vikramaditya, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships and integral swing-role fighters and helicopters. He was given an operational readiness briefing. He also witnessed weapon firings, air-to-air combat operations, anti-submarine drills and fleet manoeuvres.

The Navy maintained a high tempo of operations and combat-readiness despite the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to stringent protocols on warships, submarines and aircraft squadrons and bases, the statement added.