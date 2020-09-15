Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Kochi

He will review aircraft carrier construction

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh is visiting the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi between September 14 and 18.

He arrived at the naval air station Garuda by an Indian Air Force aircraft on Monday evening and was received by Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SNC.

The Navy chief is slated to review the progress in the construction of the maiden indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), which is scheduled to begin basin trials at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in a few weeks’ time.

The Admiral will also review the progress of training, operational, infrastructural and indigenisation developments that have taken place since his last visit to Kochi in August last year. The SNC trains all officers and sailors of the Navy, Coast Guard as well as personnel from friendly foreign countries.

Admiral Singh will also review the environmental initiatives undertaken by the SNC, namely rejuvenation of the Venduruthy channel and commissioning of a plastic waste handling facility.