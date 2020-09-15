Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Kochi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh is visiting the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi between September 14 and 18.
He arrived at the naval air station Garuda by an Indian Air Force aircraft on Monday evening and was received by Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SNC.
The Navy chief is slated to review the progress in the construction of the maiden indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), which is scheduled to begin basin trials at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in a few weeks’ time.
The Admiral will also review the progress of training, operational, infrastructural and indigenisation developments that have taken place since his last visit to Kochi in August last year. The SNC trains all officers and sailors of the Navy, Coast Guard as well as personnel from friendly foreign countries.
Admiral Singh will also review the environmental initiatives undertaken by the SNC, namely rejuvenation of the Venduruthy channel and commissioning of a plastic waste handling facility.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath