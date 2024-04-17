Rama Navami: Religious fervour, grandeur marks celestial wedding in Bhadrachalam

April 17, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Undeterred by the searing heat, hordes of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding - Sri Sita Rama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam held amid religious fervour and pageantry on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Bhadrachalam, popularly known as Ayodhyaof the south, wore a festive look as the temple town teemed with scores of devotees who converged at the historic Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple to participate in Sri Rama Navami festivities.

The flower-bedecked Midhila stadium in the heart of the temple town reverberated with Vedic hymns as a large number of devotees witnessed the grand celestial wedding virtually immersed in religious exuberance.

Earlier, the processional deities, adorned with Pachala Pathakam and other glittering jewellery, were brought to the venue in a ceremonial procession.

The temple priests performed the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita in the auspicious Abhijit Lagnam that enraptured the devotees in religious ecstasy.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari presented pattu vastrams and mutyala talambralu to the divine couple at the celestial wedding on behalf of the State government.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Endowments, Environment & Forests Konda Surekha were among those who witnessed the celestial wedding.

