ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana pursuing plans for 3 new airports, revival of 3 facilities: Roads & Buildings Minister

January 18, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The new airports are planned at Bhadradri Kothagudem; Jakranpally in Nizamabad district; and Mahabubnagar (Gudibanda village in Adakkal Mandal)

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia with Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K.Singh, Ministry of Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Asangba Chuba Ao, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others during the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana government is “aggressively working on three greenfield airports and revival of three brownfield airports”, Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Thursday.

While Bhadradri Kothagudem; Jakranpally in Nizamabad district; and Mahabubnagar (Gudibanda village in Adakkal Mandal) are where the new airports are planned, the facilities whose revival has been proposed are in Warangal Urban district (Mammnoor village); Basanthnagar in Peddapally district; and Adilabad district.

“In the first phase, we have initiated work on the airports in Warangal and Adilabad,” the Minister told the opening session of Wings India 2024 civil aviation conference and exhibition that was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating the plans for the airports were in line with the ‘Connecting India to the world in Amrit Kaal’ theme, he said the State government has also proposed a water aerodrome in Nagarjuna Sagar dam. While a pre-feasibility report for the project has been completed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the State government is also evaluating other waterbodies for creating water aerodromes.

Mr. Reddy said Telangana is the first State, in the country, to create permanent helipads in each district headquarters at the district collectorate complexes. The Minister also highlighted the work initiated to promote heli-tourism, air ambulance services available in Hyderabad as well as the State’s Drone policy aimed at developing an ecosystem for the drone/ UAV industry.

Aerospace, defence and space industries are thrust sectors for Telangana, the Minister said assuring the government’s support to the industry and investors. He concluded his speech with an appeal to the Union Minister for introduction of direct flights from Hyderabad to the U.S.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US