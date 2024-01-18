Telangana pursuing plans for 3 new airports, revival of 3 facilities: Roads & Buildings Minister

January 18, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government is “aggressively working on three greenfield airports and revival of three brownfield airports”, Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Thursday.

While Bhadradri Kothagudem; Jakranpally in Nizamabad district; and Mahabubnagar (Gudibanda village in Adakkal Mandal) are where the new airports are planned, the facilities whose revival has been proposed are in Warangal Urban district (Mammnoor village); Basanthnagar in Peddapally district; and Adilabad district.

“In the first phase, we have initiated work on the airports in Warangal and Adilabad,” the Minister told the opening session of Wings India 2024 civil aviation conference and exhibition that was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Stating the plans for the airports were in line with the ‘Connecting India to the world in Amrit Kaal’ theme, he said the State government has also proposed a water aerodrome in Nagarjuna Sagar dam. While a pre-feasibility report for the project has been completed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the State government is also evaluating other waterbodies for creating water aerodromes.

Mr. Reddy said Telangana is the first State, in the country, to create permanent helipads in each district headquarters at the district collectorate complexes. The Minister also highlighted the work initiated to promote heli-tourism, air ambulance services available in Hyderabad as well as the State’s Drone policy aimed at developing an ecosystem for the drone/ UAV industry.

Aerospace, defence and space industries are thrust sectors for Telangana, the Minister said assuring the government’s support to the industry and investors. He concluded his speech with an appeal to the Union Minister for introduction of direct flights from Hyderabad to the U.S.

