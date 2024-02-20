Dr N Vani named in-charge DME of Telangana

Dr N Vani, Principal of Government Medical College, Sangareddy appointed as In-charge Director of Medical Education (Admin) in place of Dr B Triveni. The order released on Monday said that the in-charge arrangement is temporary
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
February 20, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - HYDERABAD
Dr N Vani, Principal of Government Medical College, Sangareddy appointed as In-charge Director of Medical Education (Admin) in place of Dr B Triveni. The order released on Monday said that the in-charge arrangement is temporary
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CONNECT WITH US