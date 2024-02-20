ADVERTISEMENT

Dr N Vani named in-charge DME of Telangana

February 20, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government issued orders appointing Dr N. Vani as in-charge Director of Medical Education. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Dr N Vani, Principal of Government Medical College, Sangareddy appointed as In-charge Director of Medical Education (Admin) in place of Dr B Triveni. The order released on Monday said that the in-charge arrangement is temporary

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US