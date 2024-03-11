CM launches Indiramma housing scheme in Bhadrachalam; 4.50 lakh houses sanctioned with an outlay of ₹22,500 crore

March 11, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Sree Seetharamachandra Swamy temple, dating back to the 17th century, in Bhadrachalam

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said the launch of Indiramma housing scheme was further testament to the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare of poor and its unwavering resolve to usher in Indiramma Rajyam. As many as 4.50 lakh houses have been sanctioned with an outlay of ₹22,500 crore to provide a roof over the heads of the homeless poor people under the scheme, he said after formally launching the Indiramma housing scheme in Telangana’s famous temple town of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday afternoon. The Chief Minister unveiled the Indiramma house design model and issued pattas to some of the beneficiaries in the name of women on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT Addressing a huge gathering, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the previous BRS government had belied the hopes of thousands of homeless poor people in the State in the last ten years. What happened to the objective of providing houses to all eligible poor people under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) by 2022? he said, daring the BJP State leaders to show how many houses were constructed under the PMAY in Telangana so far. ALSO READ Indiramma Rajyam envisages housing for all, inclusive welfare, says Telangana Deputy CM

The BRS publicised its much-touted 2BHK scheme in all the elections in the last ten years but the previous government failed to deliver on its promise of providing roof over the heads of homeless poor people, he charged. Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shattered the dreams of homeless poor people with hollow promises, he alleged.

He said, “Own house is a symbol of self-respect, and the previous Congress governments translated the commitment of “Indiramma” to the welfare of poor people into concrete action by constructing Indiramma houses in a big way in the past.

Bhadrachalam was chosen as the venue for the launch of the Indiramma housing scheme as it is the abode of Lord Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy.

He listed out the poll guarantees already implemented by the Congress government including free travel for women on the TSRTC buses, supply of LPG cylinders for ₹500, free power up to 200 units to eligible families, increase in insurance coverage under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme to ₹10 lakh and Indiramma housing.

Other speakers highlighted the salient features of the Indiramma housing scheme — sanction of ₹5 lakh financial assistance to the eligible poor people for construction of houses in their own plots and a housing site as well as ₹5 lakh financial aid to the landless and homeless poor people.

They said the SC and ST beneficiaries under the scheme are entitled for ₹6 lakh financial assistance.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his other cabinet colleagues including Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, among others.

