GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth to launch Indiramma Housing scheme at Bhadrachalam on March 11

March 10, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

A file photo of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the Indiramma Housing scheme at Bhadrachalam on Monday. Under this initiative, individuals possessing their own land and capable of constructing a house will receive financial aid of ₹5 lakh. Fulfilling a poll promise, the Chief Minister will kickstart the scheme, as part of implementation of six guarantees. Eligibility for this scheme extends to all applicants registered under the Praja Palana special drive.

The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner to benefit all the homeless eligible people across the State with a special focus on avoiding the mistakes made during the previous government led by the BRS in the construction of 2BHK houses.

The assistance package comprises ₹5 lakh for the construction of a new house on their own land, while landless and homeless individuals will receive the same amount in addition to a housing plot.

To aid house construction, various house models and designs will be made available, with a focus on incorporating kitchen and toilet facilities into new dwelling designs.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / public housing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.