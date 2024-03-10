Revanth to launch Indiramma Housing scheme at Bhadrachalam on March 11

March 10, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the Indiramma Housing scheme at Bhadrachalam on Monday. Under this initiative, individuals possessing their own land and capable of constructing a house will receive financial aid of ₹5 lakh. Fulfilling a poll promise, the Chief Minister will kickstart the scheme, as part of implementation of six guarantees. Eligibility for this scheme extends to all applicants registered under the Praja Palana special drive.

The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner to benefit all the homeless eligible people across the State with a special focus on avoiding the mistakes made during the previous government led by the BRS in the construction of 2BHK houses.

The assistance package comprises ₹5 lakh for the construction of a new house on their own land, while landless and homeless individuals will receive the same amount in addition to a housing plot.

To aid house construction, various house models and designs will be made available, with a focus on incorporating kitchen and toilet facilities into new dwelling designs.