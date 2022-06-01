Top Tamil Nadu developments today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

June 01, 2022 09:54 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Forest department to capture and relocate an elephant alleged to have killed two people in O’Valley in the Nilgiris. Summer festival at Yercaud to conclude today evening. HC Madurai Bench to hear today the bail petition filed by a Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath functionary Appas who had participated in the protest held in March in Ramanathapuram district condemning the Karnataka High Court judgment in the Hijab issue. BJP state president Annamalai to meet journalists in Tiruchi. Over 2000 workers at Ford’s Chennai plant continue their protest demanding a better severance package. Workers to hold meeting with the management today and decide future course. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.