Multiple factors are behind problematic human-elephant interactions in O’Valley

No one elephant is responsible for the recent death of two persons, say forest workers and conservationists

The recent deaths of two persons in O’Valley in Gudalur has mounted pressure on the Department of Forest to act against the elephant said to have been responsible for the trampling in “chance encounters”.

However, field workers of the Department as well as conservationists say many factors are behind the deaths. Unless these issues are solved, the problematic interactions will most likely recur.

The elephant, which is believed to have killed two persons over the last few days, is said to be 35 years old. It has inhabited the region for more than a decade. While residents allege that the same elephant was responsible for the death of a number of persons, field workers term the claim unfounded.

Conservationist Tarsh Thekaekara, founder of the Shola Trust, agrees. He says an overall analysis of the problematic human-elephant interactions in O’Valley shows the number of persons killed by elephants has come down in the last few years. “Though the recent deaths are worrying, efforts should be made to find out whether the same animal is responsible because there are around 40 elephants inhabiting the region.”

Field workers say the remote settlements in O’Valley are hard to patrol as they are located in pockets of two to ten households. “The lack of governmental will to settle the status of the land in O’Valley — which has been declared Section 17 land (where the leases of the settlers is yet to be terminated or extended) — is a prime reason for these sparsely settled pockets to exist deep in the elephant territory,” says a conservationist. The district administration, he adds, should get all small landholders and labourers settled on revenue land to protect them from the wildlife.

Another problem that the residents face is the lack of bus services to O’Valley’s most interior villages, like Ellamalai. According to residents, the first bus leaves from a location more than 3 km away from Ellamalai at 5.45 a.m. “In such an area, where the presence of elephants is common, the government expects us to leave our homes at 5.30 a.m. and walk through the forest areas to reach the bus stand,” says a resident, who demands that the State Transport Corporation operate at least two buses after 7 p.m. to Ellamalai.

District Forest Officer (Gudalur division) Kommu Omkaram says four kumki elephants from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp have been brought to O’Valley to patrol the areas around the villages. The Forest Department has agreed to transport workers from interior villages to the bus stop by its own vehicles for the next few days to prevent chances of encounters with elephants.

No decision has been taken yet on capturing and relocating the elephant blamed for the deaths, according to officials.