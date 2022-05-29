Summer festival revives tourism at Yercaud

Anna Park registers a footfall of over 20,000 people on Saturday

Anna Park registers a footfall of over 20,000 people on Saturday

The annual summer festival at Yercaud has revived tourism in the hill station, which was severely affected due to COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant restrictions.

The 45th Yercaud Summer Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday and various programmes, including a Flower Show with over one lakh cut flowers on display, are organised. The festival is being held after a gap of two years following the pandemic.

According to the officials, the hill station is seeing good footfall since the beginning of the festival and almost all hotels are fully booked during the weekend.

Kalpanna Shivaraj, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, said the figures were encouraging and the festival had really boosted tourism in Yercaud. Ms. Shivaraj said more than the local crowd, the number of tourists from other districts and States was high.

Officials from the Horticulture Department said the Anna Park, main venue of the festival, registered a footfall of over 20,000 people on Saturday, highest number in the recent times.

According to the official sources, over 5,000 people visited the boathouse on Saturday and the facility colleced close to ₹ 5 lakh in fee. The average collection of the boathouse on a weekday is close to ₹ 3 lakh.

The festival concludes on June 1.