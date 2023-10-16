T.N. CM Stalin urges Centre to secure release of 27 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

October 16, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after 27 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting the Centre to secure their release, along with the release of their boats.

Recalling his earlier letters, Mr. Stalin said these repeated instances of arrest and seizure have struck fear into the hearts of the fishing communities along T.N.’s coastline. The livelihoods of these fishermen, who are often the sole breadwinners of their families, were at stake, he said.

“The economic implications of these recurrent arrests are profound, as they lead to not only the loss of income for the fishermen and their families but also jeopardize the food security of countless individuals who depend on their catch,” Mr. Stalin contended.

The CM further requested the Union Minister to take immediate diplomatic steps with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats.

In two separate incidents on October 14, a total of 27 Indian fishermen from T.N. were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their four fishing boats.

