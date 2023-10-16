ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin urges Centre to secure release of 27 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

October 16, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CM has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to take diplomatic steps to secure the release of the fishers and their boats; he said these repeated arrests were leading to profound economic implications

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after 27 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting the Centre to secure their release, along with the release of their boats.

Recalling his earlier letters, Mr. Stalin said these repeated instances of arrest and seizure have struck fear into the hearts of the fishing communities along T.N.’s coastline. The livelihoods of these fishermen, who are often the sole breadwinners of their families, were at stake, he said.

“The economic implications of these recurrent arrests are profound, as they lead to not only the loss of income for the fishermen and their families but also jeopardize the food security of countless individuals who depend on their catch,” Mr. Stalin contended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM further requested the Union Minister to take immediate diplomatic steps with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats.

In two separate incidents on October 14, a total of 27 Indian fishermen from T.N. were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their four fishing boats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US