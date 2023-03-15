ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin awards ₹1 lakh each to Bomman and Bellie, announces similar aid for all mahouts

March 15, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bomman and Bellie were the mahouts seen in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers; the CM also announced funding assistance for the construction of houses for all mahouts and cavadis at the Mudumalai and Anamalai elephant camps

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the couple with a citation, cheques and shawls, on March 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bomman and Bellie, the two human protagonists showcased in Oscar-winning Indian documentaryThe Elephant Whisperers, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin wished the couple well, and presented them with a cheque of ₹1 lakh each, along with a citation. He also felicitated them with a shawl, an official statement said.

Watch | Elephant whisperer couple Bomman and Bellie from Tamil Nadu | Video Credit: N. Bashkaran, M. Sathyamoorthy

The Chief Minister has also ordered the payment of ₹1 lakh each to all the 91 mahouts and cavadis at the Mudumalai and Anamalai elephant camps in Tamil Nadu. The funds will be distributed from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Mr. Stalin has also announced funding assistance of ₹9.10 crore for the construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | The Madras High Court’s connection to Ammu from ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Environment, Supriya Sahu were among the other higher officials present.

“Love, respect and gratitude to Bellie and Bomman, our unsung heroes. A humble tribute to all our Mahouts and Cavadis for taking care of our precious elephants like Raghu and Ammu,” Ms. Sahu said in a Twitter post after the felicitation by the Chief Minister.

“Overjoyed and so proud to see Bomman and Bellie honoured by our Chief Minister M K Stalin,” Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of the documentary said in a Twitter post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US