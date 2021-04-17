PM Modi, T.N. CM, leaders condole actor Vivekh’s death

CHENNAI

17 April 2021 13:08 IST

The 59-year-old actor died early on Saturday morning, after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other political leaders condoled the death of Padma Shri actor Vivekh on Saturday.

Mr. Modi said in a tweet: “The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said he was pained at the news and said the actor’s work in films not only made people laugh but also made them to think. His death was a huge loss to Tamil cinema, his fans and to social activists.

“Mr. Vivekh is a social activist even in his personal life with high social ideals. He was a role model to the youth. He was a support to the government in environment protection, forestation and against plastic ban,” Mr. Palaniswami recalled.

The CM said that no one could fill the void created by the death of the actor. “His service by acting and social service would remain in the Tamil hearts forever,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam condoled the actor’s death and recalled how the actor spread social awareness messages through his acting in films.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran condoled the actor's death and said it was a huge loss not only to Tamil cinema but to the Tamil society as a whole.