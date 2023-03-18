ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties seek early resolution to Aavin milk supply issue

March 18, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The BJP, PMK and TMC have expressed concerns over the failure of talks between dairy farmers and the government, and have urged the government to ensure a resolution at the earliest so that the supply of Aavin milk to consumers is not affected

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

With a section of dairy farmers stopping supply of milk to Aavin from Friday after their talks with the Tamil Nadu government over procurement prices failed, a few Opposition parties have demanded that the government resolve the issue at the earliest.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai asked why the DMK government, which increased the price of milk and other dairy products after it came to power, was hesitant to listen to the demands of the dairy farmers.

ALSO READ
Dairy farmers’ strike will not affect Aavin milk supply, says Minister S.M. Nasar

Expressing concern over the shortage of milk likely to be faced by Aavin consumers because of the strike, he urged the State government to resolve the issue soon, through negotiations with those who are on strike.

In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should intervene in the issue and help increase the procurement prices. He requested the suppliers to withdraw their protest and settle the issue through talks with the government.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the government should have avoided the protest by ensuring that a resolution was reached during the negotiations with the milk producers’ associations. He said some members of the public, who are not able to buy Aavin milk, were now being forced to buy from private players at a premium price. He urged the government to ensure the protest ended, through an amicable resolution without further delay.

