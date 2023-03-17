Despite some constraints, Tiruchi Aavin maintains normal supply of milk to consumers

March 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite some hiccups in procurement in the the wake of the protest called by milk suppliers, officials of the District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Aavin, on Friday maintained that normal supply of milk to consumers has not been hit.

The Union, which operates in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, has 625 milk producers’ societies under its control. The societies, which are located in Mannachanallur, Edumalai, Thuraiyur, Peramangalam, Duraimangalam, Perambalur, Musiri, Thottiam, Thathaiyangarpettai, Ariyalur, Jayankomdam and Lalgudi, are active in collection of milk from the milch animals owned by their members.

The ongoing agitation by a section of milk suppliers in different parts of the State, demanding a hike in procurement prices, is said to have affected the milk procurement in a few places of the district. Some farmers, who have expressed their solidarity with the protesters, opted for local sales. The impact was being felt along the peripheries of Tiruchi and Namakkal districts.

However, it is said that most of the milk suppliers continue to supply milk to their respective societies as usual. The procurement was hovering around 4.25 lakh litres for the last few days. the Union procured 4.26 lakh litres on Friday.

The procurement is said to be less than about 30,000 litres to 40,000 litres than the average procurement. However, the officials attribute to the change in climatic condition. They maintained that the current procurement was healthy and it would go up further in the weeks to come. “There is no issue in supply of milk to the consumers and we continue to ensure normal supply of milk to the consumers in Tiruchi,” said a senior official of Tiruchi Aavin.

He said that about 1.30 lakh litres of milk was being supplied to the consumers in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. In addition to it, about three lakh litres was supplied to Chennai Metro daily.

Special teams had been formed to monitor the milk procurement in different parts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur. Steps had been taken to increase the average milk procurement further in the weeks to come, the official said.