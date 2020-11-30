Low pressure area likely to intensify into a depression, bring heavy rain to southern Tamil Nadu

Satellite image taken at 11.30 p.m. IST on November 29, 2020. Photo: mausam.imd.gov.in/

CHENNAI

30 November 2020 00:52 IST

The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression by November 30 evening.

Close on the heels of Cyclone Nivar, which brought heavy rain to northern Tamil Nadu, a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring very heavy rain to the southern districts of the State in the next few days.

A well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the south Andaman sea and the equatorial Indian Ocean is very likely to concentrate into a depression by Monday evening, move west-northwestwards and reach southern Tamil Nadu’s coast by Tuesday, officials of the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather system is expected to bring very heavy rainfall of between 12 cm and 20 cm to a few places across Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Monday.

The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the weather system was likely to bring very heavy rain to most places in the southern districts of the State.

On Tuesday (December 2), extremely heavy rain of 21 cm and above has been forecast for much of Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari. Also, very heavy rain (between 12 cm and 20 cm) has been forcast for many places in Pudukottai, Theni, Madurai and Sivaganga districts.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Karaikal would get heavy rain (7 cm-11 cm) on Tuesday.

For the next five days, all other districts of the State, including Chennai, are expected to receive light to moderate rain. Puducherry too is likely to get a similar quantity of rainfall.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the forecast for Monday is partly cloudy skies with light rain at isolated places. The maximum temperature would be 30 degree Celsius and minimum 23 degree Celsius.