The city of Chennai has just weathered Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall near Puducherry at 11.30 pm on November 25, and lasted until 2.30 am on November 26. For the past couple of days, Chennai residents have been taking to social media with shots of the city, sea and sky, capturing the brooding grey and blue colours of a brewing storm. Here, they send us their favourite photographs and the stories behind them.
Chennai’s cyclone Nivar, captured in photographs
Chennai residents show us the different colours of cyclone Nivar — the clouds, seascape and people who weathered it all
