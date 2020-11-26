Chennai’s cyclone Nivar, captured in photographs

In their own world: In the afternoon of November 25, Arivannal Vajjiravelan of Chennai Photowalk noticed the water level rising in Padmanabha Nagar, Choolaimedu and went out to document it, the fear of 2015 floods still fresh in mind. “That year, the water level rose to two-and-a-half feet, and yesterday, it was already rising up to one-and-a-half feet,” says Arivannal. But in the middle of this serious documentation, he stumbled upon three children splashing about in the rain. “These two boys and one girl had only one umbrella, and they were (playfully) arguing over who would get to hold it. Meanwhile, the elders around them were walking by quickly to get home. It is like the children were in a world of their own,” he says. Photo: Arivannal Vajjiravelan

