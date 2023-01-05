ADVERTISEMENT

Governor making remarks distorting history, says Alagiri

January 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said Governor R.N. Ravi was functioning like a propaganda secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, and alleged that he had been making remarks distorting history.

In a statement, he said Mr. Ravi’s remarks raised doubts about whether he was the Governor, acting as per the Constitution, or a propaganda secretary of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mr. Alagiri said the Governor was acting beyond the powers given to him by the Constitution, and had not been clearing the Bills passed by the State government.

He also warned of a protest by all political parties in the secular front seeking immediate removal of the Governor.

