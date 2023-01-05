HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor should focus on his constitutional duties: Anbumani

January 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi should focus on his constitutional mandate and duties, and not talk about the policy decisions of the Tamil Nadu government or the public mood, said Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss.

While speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Dr. Anbumani said in response to a question that the Governor’s job was to review the Bills passed by the State Assembly and give assent to them.

He disapproved of the State government’s decision to allow quarrying within a distance of one km from reserve forests. “Nature should be protected,” he said.

Later, the PMK leader inaugurated a folk festival here. Traditional folk arts should be encouraged by the State government which should take them to rural areas, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.