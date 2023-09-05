ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet does not augur well: Madras High Court

September 05, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu say Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin may take a call on his continuation in the light of the observations made by the court

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 observed that the continuation of V. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio, despite him being in judicial custody pursuant to his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case, does not serve any purpose and also does not augur well with purity of administration and the constitutional ethos.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu said, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin may be well advised to take a decision on continuation of the arrested Minister in the Cabinet in the light of the observations made by them.

The observations were made while disposing of a batch of writ petitions challenging the government’s decision to let the arrested Minister to continue in the Cabinet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US