Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED questions talent manager

13 August 2020 20:42 IST

Agency has summoned three more persons to record their statements

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned a talent manager purportedly linked to Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The agency has summoned three more persons linked to Sushant to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Ms. Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and former manager Shruti Modi have been questioned multiple times.

The ED has also examined Siddharth Pithani, who worked for Sushant and also lived with him in the house where the latter’s body was found on June 14.

Documents of the companies floated by Sushant are being analysed to gather information on the financial transactions over the past two years.