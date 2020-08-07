Defer recording statement till SC hears plea: Rhea Chakraborty to ED

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, on August 7 sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone recording her statement in the money laundering case lodged by it till her plea in the Supreme Court is heard.

Ms. Chakraborty’s advocate Satish Maneshinde said the actor would not appear before the ED till the Supreme Court hears her plea.

The ED had on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Ms. Chakraborty and her family, and directed her to appear before the central agency’s Mumbai office on August 7.

Mr. Maneshinde said the ED had not responded to the request yet.

Ms. Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the case lodged by the Bihar police against her to be transferred to the Mumbai police.

Rajput’s father, K.K. Singh, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Ms. Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

Mr. Singh also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of the Patna-born Rajput, who was found dead in his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Ms. Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, and others.