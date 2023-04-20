Sudan conflict | India in touch with both warring sides, focusing on safety of Indians: MEA

April 20, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to meet the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on the Sudan situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on April 20. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also informed that India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating.

When asked whether India is looking to evacuate its citizens from the violence-hit country, Mr. Bagchi said that some plans are being worked out, but it will depend on the ground situation. Calling the on-ground situation ‘very tense’, Mr. Bagchi assured that the MEA is in touch with countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians.

Also Read | Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors as fighting breaks out in capital Khartoum

“Indian Embassy in Sudan is in a zone of fighting. Indian officials are functioning from different locations. But Indians are advised to avoid the Embassy premises as there is a lot of fighting going in that location,” Mr. Bagchi added.

Meanwhile, sources said that India is in touch with both the rival sides of the war in Sudan and is discussing possibilities of a ceasefire, safe passages and how to get people out as the battle entered the sixth day..

ADVERTISEMENT

The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Mr. Bagchi said.

Also Read: Sudan clashes | Indian national from Kannur hit by a stray bullet dies in Khartoum

Over 300 people have been killed since fighting erupted in Khartoum on April 15 between the regular Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On April 19, government sources said that the Ministry and the Embassy were “continuously monitoring” the developments. The source added that the authorities were in touch with the “The Quartet” countries — U.S, U.K, Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E — to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan.

The MEA had earlier set up a dedicated Control Room (Toll free number 1800119797) for nearly 1,500 Indian nationals who are caught in multiple locations across Sudan.

Also Read: Violence in Khartoum: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not venture out

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire after five days of battle which soon faltered as gunfire rattled the capital of Khartoum. At least 330 people have been killed and 3,000 injured so far, the U.N. health agency said, but the toll is likely higher because many bodies lie uncollected in the streets.

The RSF favours a slower transition to civilian rule and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) favours a transition within the next two years. The paramilitary has been arguing that the SAF is championing Islamists and has members of the Islamic Brotherhood in its ranks. General Fattah al Burhan, leader of the SAF has argued that he wants the RSF to come under a unified command of the SAF. This particular issue described as Security Sector Reform (SSR) has been at the heart of the crisis between the paramilitary and the military.

The RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has evolved from the Janjaweed militia that was earlier known for military excesses during the Darfur crisis which led to widespread displacement and human rights violation in the Darfur region of Sudan. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been among the leading international players who have been active in the Sudanese theatre with Sudanese analysts pointing at growing Egyptian military presence in northern Sudan.

Sudan’s current political crisis broke out against the backdrop of the overthrow of the long-term President Omar al-Bashir, who had travelled to India for the India-Africa Forum Summit of October 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)