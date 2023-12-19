Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah among 49 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

December 19, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

As many as 49 Opposition members of the Lok Sabha, including Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Farooq Abdullah, have been named and suspended in the Winter session of the Parliament on December 19.

They were alleged to have engaged in misconduct inside the chambers.

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament and revocation of the suspension of MPs.

The MPs who have been suspended for disrupting House proceedings are - V. Vaithlingam , Gurjit Singh Aujla, Supriya Sule, SS Ulaka, Adur Prakash, Abdul Samdani, Manish Tewari, Pradyut Bardoloi, Girdhari Yadav, Geeta Kohra, Francisco Saradega, S. Jagadakshan, S. R. Parthiban, Farooq Abdullah, Jyostana Mahant, A. Ganesh Murthy, P. Beluswamy, Mala Roy, A CheleKumar, Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, M.K. Vishnu Prasand, Dimple Yadav, Sajda Ahmed, Jasbir Gill, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hasnain Masoodi, Sudip Bandopadhayay, Danish Ali, Khelur Rehman, DNV Senthil Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Dulalchandra Goswami, Dinesh Yadav, K. Sudhakaran, PP Mohd Faizal, Mahabali Singh, Kelur Rehman, Senthil Kumar, Ranveer Singh Bittu, Amol Khole, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Sunil Kumar Singh, M. Dhanush Kumar, Pratibha Singh, Chandreshwar Prasad, Dileshwar kamat, Adur Prakash and T. Thirumalavum.

Earlier on Monday 78 MPs were suspended from both Houses of Parliament. With this the total number of suspended MPs in this session are 141, a figure unprecedented in the history of the Indian Parliament.

Both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the protesting Opposition MPs were demanding a statement from Mr. Shah on last week’s security breach in the Lok Sabha, which led to the arrest of six people.

27 queries by suspended MPs deleted from LS question list

As many as 27 questions posed by suspended Opposition members of Lok Sabha were deleted from the list of queries to be asked on Tuesday.

Similarly, the names of several suspended MPs were removed from groups of members asking the same question to various ministers.

The name of Hanuman Beniwal, who resigned from Lok Sabha after being elected as a member of the Rajasthan Assembly, was also deleted.

(With inputs from PTI)

