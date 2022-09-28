Senior advocate R. Venkataramani is the new Attorney General of India

R. Venkataramani’s appointment comes after Mukul Rohatgi declined the post

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 28, 2022 22:35 IST

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India. Photo: lloydlawcollege.edu.in

Senior advocate R. Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General (AG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu for a period of three years, the Law Ministry announced on Wednesday. Mr. Venkataramani will succeed K. K. Venugopal, whose term comes to end on September 30.

With over four decades of practice at the Supreme Court, Mr. Venkataramani has specialised in Constitutional law, law of indirect taxes, human rights law, civil and criminal law.

His appointment comes just days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the government’s offer to become the next AG. On Saturday, Mr. Rohatgi confirmed the same to The Hindu, though he didn’t specify any reason.

Mr Rohtagi had earlier served the post for three years and stepped down in June 2017. Mr Venugopal succeeded him and was appointed for a three-year term.

Since 2020, Mr. Venugopal had been given two one-year extensions at his requests. However, in June, Mr. Venugopal requested the Law Ministry not to extend his tenure beyond three months because of his advanced age.

