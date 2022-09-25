India

Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre's offer to be next Attorney General of India

Senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi. File

Senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi. File | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said he has declined the Central Government's offer to be the next Attorney General of India.

Mr. Rohatgi told PTI that there was no specific reason behind his decision.

The Centre had offered the post of AG to Mr. Rohatgi earlier this month to succeed K.K. Venugopal, 91, whose term will end on September 30.

Mr. Rohatgi was earlier the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Mr. Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017.

The AG usually has a tenure of three years.


