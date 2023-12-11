Resounding declaration of hope: PM Narendra Modi hails Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

December 11, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 welcomed a “historic” Supreme Court decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it is “a resounding declaration of hope and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh”.

The ruling was “a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India”, PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The PM further assured that the government is committed to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in fulfilling their dreams.

”I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370,” said PM Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India. #NayaJammuKashmir,” he added.

Also read | SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation | Conduct J&K Assembly elections by September 2024, SC directs EC

Welcome SC verdict: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the verdict saying it proved that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was completely constitutional.

In a series of posts on X, Mr. Shah, the architect of the entire move to abrogate Article 370, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a visionary decision five years ago that brought peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under leadership of PM Modi, our govt. is committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K and Ladakh and region’s all-around development,” he said.

He further said that after abrogation, rights of the poor and deprived have been restored. “After abrogation of Article 370, bonds of unity have strengthened, integrity of J&K with Bharat stands reinforced. Separatism, stone-pelting have become things of past,” he added.

Disappointed but not disheartened: Omar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his disappointment with the verdict.

“Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of Statehood “at the earliest” as well as elections to the Assembly by September 30 next year.

Ending a decades long debate, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, delivered three concurring judgements upholding abrogation of the Constitutional schemes that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir when it was annexed to the Union of India in 1947.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.