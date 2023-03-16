ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi meets LS Speaker, says ‘will speak in Parliament if allowed’

March 16, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi earlier said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 16 arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha. The meeting was held at 1:45 p.m. in the Speaker’s Chamber.

He earlier said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit. Mr. Gandhi said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament. 

Mr. Gandhi met Speaker Birla along with the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mr. Chowdhury later told reporters that Mr. Gandhi told the Speaker that he be allowed to speak in Parliament after his remarks made in London created a row, with the BJP demanding an apology from him while alleging that the Congress MP has insulted India and its institutions, including Parliament, on foreign soil.

When Mr. Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP members strongly demanded that he tenders an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in London.

Mr. Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London.

During an event in the U.K., Mr. Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Mr. Gandhi following his critical remarks.

(with PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US