PM to undertake three-nation tour in the first week of May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at Chateau de Chantilly, 50 km north of Paris ,France. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

April 27, 2022 21:29 IST

It is significant as tour will take place in the backdrop of war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour covering Germany, Denmark and France during May 2-4, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced. The tour is the first overseas travel by the Indian leader which has additional significance as it will take place in the backdrop of the unfolding war in Ukraine.

In Berlin, Mr. Modi will hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). This is the first such meeting of the IGC since the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the formation of the new government in December 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing the visit from the German side, Minister of State for Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner told the media in Delhi that the visit would focus on renewable energy and other opportunities that had opened up because of the war in Ukraine and Europe's collective response to confront Russia for the military aggression against Ukraine. "It will give both sides an opportunity to exchange ideas", said Mr. Lindner.

‘India key partner’

"We want to have cooperation in technology, education, security and climate change with India. No major problem can be solved without India. India is such an important partner," said Mr. Lindner, addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. From Berlin, Mr. Modi will travel to Copenhagen to participate in the second India-Nordic Summit which is being hosted by Denmark.

In Copenhagen, apart from meeting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Mr. Modi will interact with other leaders of the Nordic countries such as Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Finland. He will halt on his way back in Paris where he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron who won the presidential election defeating Marine Le Pen. France and India are marking 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year and the meeting is expected to firm up the upcoming calendar of events.