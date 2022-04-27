Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident: nuclear chief

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainians seeking asylum in the United States rest in the Francisco Madero sports complex, set up as a shelter by the local government, in the Iztapalapa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian forces hit key bridge linking Odesa to Romania, Ukrainian officials said.

“We are removing the bronze sculpture of two workers installed in the centre of the capital in 1982 ‘to commemorate the reunification of Ukraine with Russia’,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement.

Ukraine’s state-run atomic energy company Energoatom said that Russian missiles flew at low altitude over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Tuesday. It warned that the Russian invasion could lead to “nuclear catastrophe”.

British armed forces Minister James Heappey said Russia is making “unsound” military decisions because of President Vladimir Putin wishes for a victory in Ukraine by May 9, when Russia marks its victory in World War II.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin kicked off defense talks with more than 40 countries at the Ramstein airbase on Tuesday by expressing confidence that Ukraine can win against Russia in the ongoing conflict.

CHERNOBYL

Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident: nuclear chief

Thirty-six years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way toward the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The site has been back in Ukrainian hands since then, and disrupted communications have been restored.

WASHINGTON

Focused on diplomacy, not secondary sanctions: Blinken on purchase of cheap Russian oil

The U.S. is focused on voluntarily getting countries to move away from purchasing Russian oil at discounted prices and not imposing secondary sanctions now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, at a hearing on the FY2023 State Department Budget.

Questioned by Senator Chris van Hollen (Democrat, Maryland) on why the U.S. was not imposing secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil at a discount, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Blinken said that where preferable, the U.S. wanted to “get countries to voluntarily not engage” in the practice.

NEW DELHI

There will be no winner in Ukrainian war: Jaishankar

No one will emerge victorious from the war in Ukraine, said External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Addressing the annual Raisina Dialogue here, the senior Minister said the citizens of the world are getting affected by events like the pandemic and violence and reminded the western guests that there are several equally serious challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and that they should look beyond the crisis in Ukraine.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE

U.S. hosts weapons summit for Ukraine as Moscow warns of world war

Top U.S. officials hosted emergency talks with allies in Germany on Tuesday on supplying Kyiv with more weapons to fend off Russia’s assault, as the UN ‘s chief headed to Moscow in a bid to avert further escalation of the conflict.

The meeting of 40 countries at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of only “pretending” to negotiate a cease-fire and warned of a “real” risk of a new world war.

MOSCOW

U.N. chief calls for ceasefire on Moscow visit

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a cease-fire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Mr. Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, this week.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialog, create the conditions for a cease-fire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Mr. Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.

GERMANY

40 countries to hold talks in Germany on bolstering Ukraine defence

Forty countries will hold emergency talks in Germany on April 26 on bolstering the defence of Ukraine, which the U. S. Pentagon chief believes “can win” against Russia if given the necessary means and backing.

The meeting called by the U. S. at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany is “focussed on doing things to generate additional capability and capacity for the Ukrainian forces”, said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following his visit Sunday to Kyiv.