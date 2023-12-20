ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes three criminal law bills

December 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Amit Shah said the existing criminal laws were reflective of the colonial mindset with the intention to punish and not impart justice

PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha on December 20, 2023. Photo: Sansad TV via ANI

The Lok Sabha on December 20 passed three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws by voice vote.

The three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

Also read | The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita needs a relook

These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Replying to a debate on the bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mr. Shah said the proposed laws were framed after comprehensive consultations and that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislations before bringing them before the House for approval.

Criminal law Bills and a hollow decolonisation

Also read | Revised criminal law bills: Key changes explained

He said the existing criminal laws were reflective of the colonial mindset with the intention to punish and not impart justice.

"The three new bills seek to establish a justice system based on Indian thinking... The three proposed criminal laws will free people from colonial mindset and its symbols," Mr. Shah said, before the Lok Sabha passed the bills by voice vote.

