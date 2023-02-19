ADVERTISEMENT

Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier: PM Modi

February 19, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Modi Government approved ₹1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel

PTI

In this handout photo provided by the Press Information Bureau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Nimu, Ladakh area, India. File | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi Government approved ₹1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

"The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision," the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.

Tagging his tweet, Mr. Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."

