WFI chief to hold rally in Ayodhya on June 5 amid wrestlers’ protest

May 19, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Supporters including representatives from Rajput organisations have vowed to stand by him alleging that the WFI chief was being harassed due to his caste affiliation; till now, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has evaded any action

Mayank Kumar

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is organising a Jan Chetna Maha Rally in Ayodhya’s Ramkatha Park, on June 5.

Mr. Singh was recently accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and is facing two FIRs including one under the POCSO Act. He has invited supporters and well-wishers from all over the country to attend the mega rally and claims that the gathering is planned on the appeal of saints.

“On the appeal of highly respected saints of the country, I welcome my supporters and well-wishers from all over the country on June 5, 2023 in Ayodhya chalo, Jan chetna maharally,” announced the controversial MP on social media.

The rally in Ayodhya is seen as an attempt by Mr. Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha member, to showcase his influence amid the charges he is facing.

The Kaiserganj MP has met many of his supporters in the last couple of weeks amid protests at Jantar Mantar.

These include representatives from various Rajput organisations who have alleged that the WFI chief was being harassed due to his caste affiliation, and vowed to stand by him.

Recently, the Khap panchayat leaders and farmers from Haryana and U.P. joined the protest against Mr. Singh, giving a 15-day ultimatum to the Central government to take action against the controversial MP.

Till now, Mr. Singh has been successful in evading any action despite all the uproar and outcry.

