U.P. CM has done nothing except cover up statistics on crime: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

07 July 2020 17:14 IST

Ms. Vadra shared statistics of some crimes in Uttar Pradesh in graphs along with a tweet attacking the State government

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, asking what the Chief Minister has done except cover up statistics on crime.

The Congress general secretary in-charge for U.P. East shared statistics of some crimes in Uttar Pradesh in graphs along with a tweet attacking the State government.

“If you look at the figures of murders in the country, U.P. has been on top for the last three years. An average of 12 murder cases occur every day,” Ms. Vadra said in her tweet in Hindi.

Between 2016 and 2018, crimes against children increased by 24 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

“What has the U.P.’s Home Department and the CM done other than covering up these figures?” she asked.

It is because of this that the criminals in Uttar Pradesh are roaming freely and they have been given protection by those in power, she alleged and added that “our officers and jawans are paying the price”.

Ms. Vadra has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the state of law and order after eight policemen were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur last week.

The eight men were ambushed in the Chaubeypur police station area while they were going to arrest notorious local criminal Vikas Dubey and fell to a hail of bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

In another tweet, Ms. Vadra said a letter written in March by senior police officer Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the Kanpur incident, was an alarm for this brutal incident.

“Today there are many reports that the letter is missing. All these facts raise serious questions about the working of the Home Department of UP,” she said.