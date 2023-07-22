Unfortunate that Punjab Governor doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM Bhagwant Mann

July 22, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Chandigarh

Days after the Punjab Governor said the calling of a special Assembly session last month was likely a breach of law and procedure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 22 said it is "very unfortunate" that Governor Banwarilal Purohit does not know whether the June 19-20 session was legal or illegal.

Mr. Mann said during the previous Amarinder Singh government tenure, the Assembly session was called twice without the permission of the Governor as the session was not prorogued.

“The special Assembly session was called after consulting the experts of the Constitution,” Mr. Mann said.

"It is very unfortunate that the Punjab Governor does not know whether the session was legal or illegal," Mr. Mann told reporters, in Chandigarh.

He was responding to a question on Mr. Purohit's July 17 letter to him in which the Governor had told him that calling the two-day special Assembly session was likely a breach of law and procedure and indicated that he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House.

Mr. Purohit had also questioned the legality of the Bills and had said that he was actively considering seeking the Attorney General's advice on them or referring them to the President.

Mr. Purohit's response had come after Mr. Mann urged the Governor to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. It was one of the four Bills passed during the June 20-21 session.

To a question on the live broadcast of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple, Mr. Mann again slammed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for asking a particular channel to continue airing the Sikh religious hymns even after the agreement between the two sides expires on July 23.

The AAP-led State government and the SGPC have locked horns over the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Sikh shrine in Amritsar.

While the SGPC has asserted that the broadcast rights of the religious hymn should be reserved for the apex Sikh body, Mr. Mann has sought its free telecast on all TV channels.

