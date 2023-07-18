AAP govt.-Governor heading for another showdown; Punjab Governor cast doubt on ‘legality’ of June Assembly session

July 18, 2023 05:51 am | Updated 05:51 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government seems to be heading for another set of showdown as the Governor has cast doubt on the ‘legality’ of calling the State Assembly session in June.

Days after the Chief Minister urged the Governor to give his assent to the proposed amendment to the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925. Mr. Mann had said that the objective of the Bill is “end to monopoly of the Badal family over the telecast of sacred Gurbani from Sri Hamandir Sahib (Golden Temple).

Mr. Purohit on Monday expressed his doubt over the “legitimacy and legality” of the Bills passed in the State Assembly session on June 19 and 20.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Governor, wrote, “With reference to your communication of July 15, it appears from your own assertion that you are concerned with certain actions of ‘a particular political family’ that has prompted to passing of the Bill under reference. You have also pointed out what you perceive as the possible fall out of any delay on my part in signing the Bill immediately. You have also thought it fit to describe the time taken by me as something that amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab.”

“I do not wish to join words with you in what appears to be a matter of your private perception. But I do wish to point out that I, as the Governor, am enjoined by the Constitution of India to ensure Bills are passed in accordance with law. In order to discharge my duties conscientiously, I have proceeded to receive legal advice which gives me to believe that your calling of Vidhan Sabha session on 19-06-2023 and 20-06-2023, when these four Bills were passed, was in breach of law and procedure, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills,” read the letter.

The Governor added that he was considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the Attorney-General of India, or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President of India.

“As Chief Minister, you will appreciate that the people of Punjab are equally concerned with ensuring that laws which ultimately affect them are passed after following due procedure. You may rest assured that I shall take action according to law after the legality of the Vidhan Sabha session held on 19-06-2023 and 20-06-2023 is first examined,” it said.

In the Assembly session the key Bills that were passed included the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Sikh Gurudwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Earlier in his letter to the Governor, Mr. Mann wrote that though the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill was sent for signatures Governor on June 26, 2023 it has not been signed. “...in case Governor does not give nod to the Bill immediately, it may lead to a situation where millions of devotees across the world will be again deprived of watching the live telecast of Holy Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib,” his letter said, adding that agreement of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with the present TV channel for broadcast of Gurbani will expire on July 23, 2023.