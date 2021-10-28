Udaipur teacher held for offensive post gets bail

JAIPUR

She had put out a social media post on Pakistan’s after its win against India in cricket

A school teacher in Udaipur, arrested after she posted objectionable messages on Pakistan’s victory in a cricket match, was granted bail on Wednesday. She was booked under Section 153-B of the IPC. A court granted bail to Nafisa Atari after she pleaded that she did not intend to hurt sentiments.

Ms. Atari had put out a picture of Pakistani players with a celebratory caption on social media after it won against India in the high-voltage T20 World Cup cricket match three days ago. Police arrested her, following the registration of an FIR on a complaint by a city resident. Her mobile phone was seized.

Ms. Atari, who released a video statement apologising for the post, said she had inadvertently replied “Yes” when someone messaged her with emojis and asked her whether she supported Pakistan. “It was done in an environment of fun. It doesn’t mean anywhere that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian... I love India as much as everyone else does,” she said.

