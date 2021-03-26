Two held over Lawaypora attack

Srinagar

26 March 2021 12:56 IST

Vehicle seized, members of LeT were behind act: J&K police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on March 26 said they had cracked the Lawaypora attack case, which left two CRPF jawans dead on March 25, and arrested two overground workers and seized a vehicle.

“The units of the Srinagar and Bandipora police worked tirelessly soon after the attack and identified three men who took part in the Lawaypora attack [on the outskirts of Srinagar],” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were involved in the act, and the vehicle used in the attack was seized.

“Two overground workers, Muzaffar Ahmed Mir and Javaid Ahmed Sheikh, provided logistical support to Lashkar militant Nadeem Abrar Bhat alias Abu Brar, a resident of Budgam, and two foreign militants. Nadeem is a close relative of Mir,” IGP Kumar said.

The police claimed Mir, Sheikh and Bhat carried out a recce of the attack spot on March 24.

“A car and empty cartridges were recovered when the police arrested Sheikh. However, Nadeem and two foreign militants are on the run,” the IGP said.

The police also confirmed that one service rifle of a slain CRPF jawan was missing from the spot of the attack.

“The attackers will be either nabbed or killed before the Amarnath yatra commences in Kashmir,” the IGP added.