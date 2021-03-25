2 jawans killed in militant fire

25 March 2021 20:39 IST

The attack, reportedly by the LeT, also left two others injured in Srinagar

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

“Militants attacked a road opening party of the CRPF in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Four CRPF jawans were injured and they were shifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital,” CRPF spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said. Two personnel, including the driver of the vehicle, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the official said.

The deceased were identified as constable Ashok Kumar from Chandigarh, driver of the vehicle, and assistant sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Burman.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said militants opened indiscriminate fire on a parked vehicle of 73 Battalion. Official sources said the militants fled with one service rifle belonging to the slain CRPF personnel.

According to the police, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the attack.

The area was cordoned off after the attack. However, police said the militants managed to flee from the spot. “It looks like a hit and run case. The militants fled immediately after opening fire,” the police said.