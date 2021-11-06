Tripura slaps UAPA cases against lawyers, activists

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI

FB, Twitter asked to give details of ‘provocative’ messages

The Tripura police have filed criminal cases against more than 70 persons, including Supreme Court lawyers, activists, journalists and religious leaders. Eight persons have been arrested from different districts.

This followed a request from the police to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to provide details of 101 accounts from which “fake and provocative” messages and photos were posted on some reported incidents in Tripura in response to the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Cases were filed against 71 persons under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] and the Indian Penal Code [IPC]. Those booked have been asked to appear before the investigating officers on November 10,” a senior police officer said.

He said separate letters were sent to the social media platforms, whose authorities have started taking action against the account holders on the Tripura police’s radar.

Journalist Shyam Meera Singh confirmed via Twitter that the BJP-led Tripura Government had slapped the UAPA against him for writing three words — “Tripura is burning”. UAPA notices were also sent to Supreme Court lawyers Ehtesham Hashmi, Amit Srivastava, Ansar Indori and Mukesh Kumar for “provocative” posts on social media.

The report claimed that at least 12 mosques, nine shops and three houses belonging to Muslims were vandalised in Tripura during the rallies by groups protesting the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh during and after Durga Puja in October.

The police claimed the incidents were exaggerated by social media users and the security forces acted swiftly to control the situation.

The Tripura High Court had last week directed the State Government to file a detailed report by November 10 on the incidents, if any, involving the religious minorities in Tripura.

Meanwhile, leaders of four Muslim organisations on Saturday demanded an inquiry into the role of the Tripura police and the administration in the violence.

At a joint press conference in Delhi, the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind and the All India Milli Council said 16 mosques were attacked in various parts of Tripura.