Sunni Waqf Board to accept alternative land near Ayodhya offered by UP government

LUCKNOW

24 February 2020 15:12 IST

The size of a mosque and the area it would occupy in the site is yet to be decided

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday decided to accept the five acres of land allotted to it for the construction of a mosque near Ayodhya.

The Board, at a meeting, decided to constitute a Trust to maintain the land.

The State government allotted a five-acre land at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya’s Sohawal area, situated on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, about 20 km from the district headquarters. Earlier this month, the allotment letter was handed over to the Waqf Board.

It was decided to construct a mosque, a centre showcasing Indo-Islamic culture of several centuries, a centre for research and study of Indo-Islamic culture, a charitable hospital, a public library and other public utilities at the site, said Zufar Faruqi, chairperson of the Board.

The size of the mosque and the area it would occupy is yet to be decided.

In a historic verdict in November last, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the construction of a temple in the disputed site where the Babri Masjid once stood. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque within Ayodhya.