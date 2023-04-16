Six people named in Umesh Pal murder case FIR killed so far

April 16, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Lucknow

With Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf being shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday, three of the family's four members named in the Umesh Pal murder case have been killed.

Ten people were named in the FIR registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station of Prayagraj on February 25, a day after Umesh Pal was killed. Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was also named as a shooter alongside six others described as shooters.

Apart from Atiq and Ashraf, four others named in the FIR — Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, and Ghulam — have also been killed.

Of the seven people seen in a CCTV footage that captured the Umesh Pal killing, Arbaaz, who allegedly drove the SUV carrying the attackers, was killed in an encounter on February 27.

Shooter Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman was killed in an encounter in Prayagraj in March 6. Asad Ahmed and Ghulam were killed in another encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

The remaining three shooters — Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan — are absconding. Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen is also on the run.

Atiq, a former SP legislator, had earlier expressed apprehension that he could be killed by the Uttar Pradesh Police while being brought to Prayagraj from the Ahmedabad prison, where he was lodged in connection with another case.

When he was being taken to the city for Thursday's court appearance, he made a similar remark.

"I am totally reduced to dust, but please don't trouble the women and children of my family now," the 60-year-old told reporters from inside a police van.

After the Umesh Pal murder, Akhilesh Yadav had flagged the law and order issue in the Assembly.

In the heated debate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the Samajwadi Party of sheltering gangsters like Atiq and said the government would ground the mafia to dust ( "mittee me mila denge").

The bodies of Atiq and is brother Ashraf would be buried in their native village, officials said.

