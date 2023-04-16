HamberMenu
Atiq Ahmed killing | Three accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Luvlesh Tiwari of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area in Prayagraj

April 16, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
Luvlesh Tiwari of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya of Kasganj, who were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother, were taken into judicial custody on April 16, 2023. Image for representational purpose only.

Luvlesh Tiwari of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya of Kasganj, who were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother, were taken into judicial custody on April 16, 2023. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Prayagraj on April 16 sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody.

Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

"Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a court here," lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.

An FIR has been registered against them under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as other Sections under the Arms Act, he said.

Police said Lavlesh sustained injuries during cross firing, and was undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Medical College in Pragyaraj.

The three men who carried out the attack on the gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while posing as media persons previously told police they did this to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

