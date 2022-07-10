Six days on, families await bodies of Tamil men killed in Myanmar

The victims — M. Iyarnar (in picture) and P. Mohan — were killed on July 5, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 10, 2022 13:20 IST

The two were reportedly shot by members of a militia aligned with the military junta at Tamu, about seven km from Manipur’s border town Moreh

The bodies of two Tamil men killed in Myanmar’s Tamu on July 5 are yet to be handed over to the Indian authorities.

The bereaved families of 28-year-old M. Iyanar and 27-year-old P. Mohan, residents of Moreh town on Manipur’s border with Myanmar, are “hoping against hope” to get their bodies for the final rites.

The two operated auto-rickshaws in Moreh for a living. They had on that fateful day gone to Tamu, about seven km from the India-Myanmar border at Moreh, to attend the birthday party of a common friend.

For unknown reasons, members of Pyu Shaw Htee, a pro-junta militia fighting the resistance force of Myanmar civilians, assaulted and then shot them. Some locals took their bodies to a hospital that has virtually been running without staff and electricity.

The town’s Tamil Sangam, representing about 3,000 settlers belonging to the community, has appreciated the efforts of Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Tengnoupal district’s Deputy Commissioner Mannuamching to bring back the bodies of the two men.

“An official letter has been sent but it was received informally by some locals, as Myanmar does not have any legitimate government. We are not sure if the letter seeking the bodies for last rites has been or will be handed over to the authorities in Tamu,” a member of a Moreh-based organisation representing several ethnic groups said.

“We are also not sure if the authorities, whether military or civilian, will heed the letter after receiving the request letter. But we hear Indian officials are trying to get in touch with their counterparts across the border for the formality,” the member said.

Myanmar spiralled into turmoil after a military coup in February 2021 threw the elected National Unity Government (NUG) out of power. Member of various ethnic groups in Myanmar have since been fighting the military.

Scores have died in battles between the Myanmar military and the anti-junta People’s Defence Force, which wants to reinstall the NUG that calls itself the government-in-exile. Many have reportedly fled Tamu and adjoining villages because of frequent battles.