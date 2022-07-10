Prohibitory orders lifted in Manipur border town Moreh

Prohibitory orders were imposed after a mob from Manipur entered Myanmar following reports that two Tamil men were killed in the neighbouring country

The Tengnoupal district administration on Sunday lifted the prohibitory order imposed under Section 144 of the Cr.PC on the border town, Moreh.

Prohibitory orders were imposed after a mob from Manipur entered Myanmar and allegedly torched a small army sentry post following reports that two Tamil men were killed in the neighbouring country.

Two Tamilians — P. Mohan, 23, and M. Iyanar, 36, — had gone to Tamu town of Myanmar on July 5 to take part in the birth anniversary of a friend there. Reports said that they were beaten up by unidentified persons. Later, both of them were shot dead from a close range.

The district administration had asked the Tamu authority to hand over the bodies. Reports in a section of newspapers in Myanmar claimed that unknown gunmen shot both of them dead and the bodies were cremated as there was no claim.

There were clashes and stone pelting among the civilians. Some persons were injured. The agitating Moreh residents also reportedly torched one army sentry post along the border.

After a meeting was held on Saturday at the office of Tamil Sangam Moreh, it was decided that the lockdown will be withdrawn. Shops were reopened on Sunday morning.

The community leaders advised the people not to enter Myanmar and an official advisory to this effect was also issued. As there is a legalised border trade, people from both countries cross the border on a daily basis.