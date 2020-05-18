Shadow of Maharashtra COVID-19 cases raises tally in Karnataka

Bengaluru

18 May 2020 02:49 IST

Two die of infection in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka; Kerala records 14 cases

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka reported one COVID-19 death each on Sunday.

In Karnataka, cases linked to Maharashtra continued to surface in several districts. On Sunday, 40 returnees from Mumbai and Kolhapur — 18 of whom were in Mandya and the rest in Hassan, Kalaburgi, Yadgiri and Shivamogga — tested positive.

The fatality in the State took the toll to 37, and 55 new cases were detected, raising the tally to 1,147. This included 37 COVID-19 deaths, one non-COVID death and 509 discharges.

A 54-year-old male resident of Udupi with cardiac issues was admitted to a private hospital in Udupi District and died due to cardiac arrest on May 14. His samples tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16.

Seventeen of the new cases were women and nine were children.

Also, 22 of the new cases were from Mandya. Of these, except four with a contact history, the remaining 18 had a travel history to Maharashtra.

While ten cases were reported from Kalaburgi, six were from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgiri and Kolar, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga and one each from Udupi, Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

The Health Department, which had converted Victoria Hospital into a COVID-19 hospital, was working on an exit plan to resume non-COVID activities there.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education) said all non-COVID activities would gradually resume in the hospital.

Victoria Hospital, a referral tertiary public health care facility, housing the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, PMSSY Super-speciality Hospital, Institute of Nephro Urology, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and Vani Vilas Hospital was converted into a COVID facility in mid-March.

Although Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had announced all the 1,200 beds in the hospital would be for COVID-19, but with adequate spacing, 550 beds were available in Victoria, PMSSY and Trauma Care Centre. Only 100 beds in Trauma Care Centre were occupied.

While all OPD and admissions had been stopped in Trauma Care Centre, PMSSY and main Victoria hospital, the functioning of Vani Vilas, Minto, Nephro Urology Institute and Burns ward had not been affected.

State registers one more death, 25 new cases

A.P. cases lower

Andhra Pradesh reported only 25 new cases, the lowest daily tally in the past one month that witnessed 1,846 cases. Until now, the lowest daily tally in the past one month was 31 reported on April 18.

The latest death was in Krishna district, which so far registered a toll of 15, the second-highest in the State after Kurnool, with a toll of 19.

A Health Department bulletin said, the tally had risen to 2,380, including 150 migrants, while the toll was 50.

With 103 fresh recoveries, active cases came down to 874. A total of 1,456 patients had recovered, with a recovery rate of 61%, against a mortality rate of 2.1%. Among cases involving migrants, 23 patients had recovered in Anantapur.

The new cases were in Srikakulam (7), Chittoor (4), Guntur (4), Kurnool (3), Prakasam (3), Visakhapatnam (3) and Nellore (1). All new cases in Prakasam and one case each in Chittoor and Kurnool were linked to Koyambedu market.

Meanwhile, the consistent recoveries continue to bring down the number of active patients by the day. Even Kurnool, with the highest number of cases, has a recovery rate of 66%.

Of the latest recovery cases, 42 are from Krishna district while 18 are from Guntur, 15 Kurnool, 13 from Nellore, seven from Visakhapatnam, three each from West Godavari and Kadapa and one each from East Godavari and Anantapur.

Over a 24-hour period ending Sunday, 9,880 tests were done and a total of 2.38 lakh samples tested in the State, representing 4,780 tests per million. The overall positivity rate was 0.99%.

The district-wise case tally: Kurnool (611), Guntur (417), Krishna (367), Chittoor (177), Nellore (150), Anantapur (122), Kadapa (102), Visakhapatnam (75), West Godavari (70), Prakasam (66), East Godavari (52), Srikakulam (14), Vizianagaram (7) and migrant cases (150).

Telangana witnessed a continued run of COVID-19 cases with 42 more reported on Sunday, taking the total to 1,551. Of the new cases, 37 were from Greater Hyderabad, two from Rangareddy and three were migrants. Till date, a total of 57 migrants tested positive for coronavirus. Besides, 21 people were discharged on Sunday.

Among the 1,551cases till date are 525 active cases, 992 persons who were discharged and 34 people who died during treatment.

Kerala cases rise

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kerala, with 14 more testing positive on Sunday. While 12 of these were imported cases, two cases, including that of a health care worker, were picked up from the community.

Malappuram accounted for four cases, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur two cases each, and Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod one case each.

Of new cases, two returned from West Asia, while 10 came from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The case in Kollam was that of a health worker and one in Ernakulam, a Uttar Pradesh native from the Maldives.

Kerala had reported 601 cases of COVID-19, of which 497 had recovered.

Since May 7, when expatriates began to return, Kerala had received 60,612 non-resident Keralites, of whom 3,467 came through various airports, 1033 through sea ports, 55,086 through border check posts and 1,026 by trains. The number of persons under surveillance rose from 48,825 to 62,529 overnight, 61,855 being quarantined at home.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)